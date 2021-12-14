Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $453.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $417.19. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

