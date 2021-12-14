Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,143.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 772.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,933,000 after buying an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,948,000 after buying an additional 380,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,611,000 after purchasing an additional 278,826 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $430.04 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $414.31 and its 200 day moving average is $392.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.10.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.