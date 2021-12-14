Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.30

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 12836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,717,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $20,772,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

