Sizzle Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Quiet Period Will End on December 14th

Sizzle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SZZLU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 14th. Sizzle Acquisition had issued 13,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $135,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Sizzle Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:SZZLU opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Sizzle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

