Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Receives $5.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

SLTTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Slate Office REIT stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

