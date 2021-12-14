SLR Investment Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

SLR Investment has raised its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years. SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 102.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.22. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

