SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $37.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.09 million to $37.24 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $31.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $140.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.71 million to $140.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $172.13 million, with estimates ranging from $160.39 million to $183.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Compass Point lowered SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 44,473 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLRC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.65. 404,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,818. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $788.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

