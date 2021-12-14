SLR Senior Investment Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

SLR Senior Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years. SLR Senior Investment has a payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Shares of SUNS stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SLR Senior Investment has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

