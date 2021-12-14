SmartKey (SKEY) Hits Market Cap of $44.00 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a total market cap of $44.00 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00038471 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00200207 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

