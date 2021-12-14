Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $72.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Snap’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Snap from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist reduced their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.32.

NYSE SNAP opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.62 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,842,414 shares of company stock valued at $113,614,435.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

