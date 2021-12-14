Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sodexo in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year.

Get Sodexo alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.