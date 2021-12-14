SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Aaron Webster Purchases 1,000 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) insider Aaron Webster bought 1,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $14.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

