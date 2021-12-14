SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading Down 5.3%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $285.35 and last traded at $287.56. 18,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 854,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEDG. B. Riley raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 106.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $8,899,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 90.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

