SolarWindow Technologies (WNDW) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS: WNDW) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SolarWindow Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get SolarWindow Technologies alerts:

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWindow Technologies N/A -54.05% -53.48% SolarWindow Technologies Competitors -325.20% -205.90% -13.19%

46.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of SolarWindow Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SolarWindow Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarWindow Technologies Competitors 242 963 1247 30 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 28.06%. Given SolarWindow Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SolarWindow Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWindow Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -137.01, indicating that their average share price is 13,801% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWindow Technologies N/A -$7.91 million -21.21 SolarWindow Technologies Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 3.19

SolarWindow Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SolarWindow Technologies. SolarWindow Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SolarWindow Technologies rivals beat SolarWindow Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions. It applies ultra-thin layers of LiquidElectricity Coatings to rigid glass, flexible glass, and plastic surfaces where it transform otherwise ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices, and are used in applications in industries, such as architectural, automotive, agrivoltaic, aerospace, commercial transportation, and marine. The company was founded on May 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.