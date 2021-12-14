SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

SWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

NYSE SWI opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.93. SolarWinds has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SolarWinds by 92.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 28,281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 124.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SolarWinds by 158.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 72,372 shares in the last quarter.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.