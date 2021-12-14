Solstein Capital LLC Buys 740 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 611.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 50.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $567,000. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

NYSE:AWK opened at $180.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.