Solstein Capital LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 840.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,318 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.14.

ROKU opened at $221.92 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.94 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 109.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.