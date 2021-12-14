Solstein Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVDA stock opened at $281.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $704.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

