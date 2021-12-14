Solstein Capital LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.44.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.