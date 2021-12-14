SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

SLGC opened at $11.95 on Friday. SomaLogic has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $153,501,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $65,995,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $29,765,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $27,258,000.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

