Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.29

Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and traded as high as $60.32. Southern First Bancshares shares last traded at $59.47, with a volume of 15,918 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $470.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70.
In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.
About Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.
