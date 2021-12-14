Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.29

Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and traded as high as $60.32. Southern First Bancshares shares last traded at $59.47, with a volume of 15,918 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $470.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 61,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

