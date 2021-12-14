S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Lifted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $478.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $455.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.09. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $481.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

