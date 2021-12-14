Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Research analysts predict that Spark Networks will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $85,867.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,742,325 shares of company stock worth $4,483,752. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Spark Networks by 104.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

