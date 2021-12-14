SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

