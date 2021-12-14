SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,663 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $45.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

