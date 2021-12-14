SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,550,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,697,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $236.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.96. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $157.26 and a twelve month high of $250.24.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

