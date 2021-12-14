Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Twilio by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Twilio by 16.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 23.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock worth $22,334,315. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $260.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.00 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

