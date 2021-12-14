Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a £151 ($199.55) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a £150.50 ($198.89) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £127.90 ($169.02).

Shares of LON SPX opened at £160.50 ($212.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of £11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £157.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £218.98. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of £105.20 ($139.02) and a fifty-two week high of £172.25 ($227.63).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

