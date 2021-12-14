Spire Wealth Management Boosts Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 214.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.54. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,942 shares of company stock worth $21,054,978. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

