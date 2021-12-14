Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after buying an additional 2,616,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,927,000 after buying an additional 2,257,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,777,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,830,000 after buying an additional 850,216 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.