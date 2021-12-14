Spire Wealth Management Buys 146 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $314.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $309.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

