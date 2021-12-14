Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,574 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

