Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,515 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,803 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,331,000 after acquiring an additional 182,411 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 783,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 19.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,701,000 after buying an additional 376,579 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

