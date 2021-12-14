Spire Wealth Management Sells 4,139 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DFP stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.