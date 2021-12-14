Spire Wealth Management Sells 466 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $73.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24.

