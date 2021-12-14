Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CXM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.37.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.64. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $38,092,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 282,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,820,000. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

