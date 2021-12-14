Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCBFY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.