STARSHIP 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $146,793.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001672 BTC on major exchanges. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and $146,793.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00055545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.67 or 0.08084116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.98 or 1.00477316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00076746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002637 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

STARSHIP Coin Trading

