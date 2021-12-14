STASIS EURO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.83 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002414 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $112.20 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

EURS is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 98,825,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

