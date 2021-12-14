State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.59 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 816,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $97,271,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Global Payments by 823.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 481,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,208,000 after acquiring an additional 428,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $126.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.11. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.24.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

