State of Michigan Retirement System Has $20.88 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84,973 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Shares of PNC opened at $196.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.95. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.03 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

