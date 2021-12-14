State of Michigan Retirement System Has $31.30 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 515.7% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 58.7% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $211.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

