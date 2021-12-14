State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,690 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.75.

Illumina stock opened at $379.54 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.