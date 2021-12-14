State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.