State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $18,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

NYSE CCI opened at $198.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.00. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

