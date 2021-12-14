State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $191,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,510,361. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,934.09 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,893.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,759.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

