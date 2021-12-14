State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $83.95 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $83,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

NYSE AMT traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.96. 12,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,685. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.58. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

