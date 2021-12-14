State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 689,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $76,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,513. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,118 shares of company stock worth $34,729,854. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.79.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

