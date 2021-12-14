State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,553 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,424,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,553 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $112,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 610.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

WFC traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 197,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,237,766. The stock has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $52.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

