State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 30,550 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,106,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 30,550 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Oracle were worth $96,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.36.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,784. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average of $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $276.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

